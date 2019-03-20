C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Holdings Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 89,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 353,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Holdings Decreased by Zacks Investment Management” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-holdings-decreased-by-zacks-investment-management.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.