Cache Exploration (CAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 531000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

