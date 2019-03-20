Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Position Raised by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 912,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 961,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,567,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,567 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 20,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,224. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $193,268.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,002.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,113,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,953 shares of company stock worth $11,907,228. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

