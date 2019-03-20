CAE (CAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.96

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 5815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). CAE had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,827,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 331,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CAE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 331,851 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CAE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,798,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CAE by 1,472.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,527,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,530 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/cae-cae-hits-new-52-week-high-at-21-96.html.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.