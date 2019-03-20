Caleres Inc (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Caleres has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Caleres declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 2,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/caleres-inc-cal-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-25th.html.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.