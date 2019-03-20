California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,771 Shares of Moelis & Co (MC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Moelis & Co worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,989,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,401,000 after purchasing an additional 650,085 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $6,829,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 318,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of MC opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 57.34% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/california-public-employees-retirement-system-buys-35771-shares-of-moelis-co-mc.html.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.