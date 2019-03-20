California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.59 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.26 and a 1 year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 45.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $76,788. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

