California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.90 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after acquiring an additional 261,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,509,000 after buying an additional 261,239 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after buying an additional 520,579 shares during the period. Green Valley Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 1,036,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 910,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,000,000 after buying an additional 269,419 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $99,207.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $871,696.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 923,961 shares in the company, valued at $87,840,972.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,896 shares of company stock worth $36,518,057. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

