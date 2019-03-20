Cambrex Co. (CBM) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,313 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Cambrex worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 44,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

NYSE CBM opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.42. Cambrex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

