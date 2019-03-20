Camden Property Trust (CPT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.81.

CPT stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $244.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after buying an additional 216,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 171.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 323,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 204,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

