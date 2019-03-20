Cameco Corp (CCJ) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Cameco worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Cameco by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Cameco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $628.85 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

