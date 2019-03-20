Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

TSE:CNE opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.54 and a 52 week high of C$4.64.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/canacol-energy-cne-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.