Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 869,124 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,639,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,363,000 after buying an additional 435,568 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,640,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after acquiring an additional 422,540 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,471,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 309,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Immunomedics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

