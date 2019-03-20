Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,758 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

XLRN opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.40. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $248,536.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 706,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,366,858.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,824,685 shares in the company, valued at $293,461,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,399 shares of company stock worth $832,460. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $10.57 Million Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-10-57-million-stake-in-acceleron-pharma-inc-xlrn.html.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.