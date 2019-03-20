Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,915 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-14-36-million-holdings-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.