CannaCoin Price Hits $0.0155 (CCN)

CannaCoin (CURRENCY:CCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. CannaCoin has a market capitalization of $73,019.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CannaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CannaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.03452517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.01493556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.03941003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.01366194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00113021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.01469322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00329632 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About CannaCoin

CannaCoin (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake Velocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CannaCoin’s total supply is 4,702,348 coins. CannaCoin’s official website is www.cannacoin.tech. The Reddit community for CannaCoin is /r/cannacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannaCoin’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannaCoin

CannaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

