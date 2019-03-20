Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers RA Medical Systems (RMED) Price Target to $11.00

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMED. Zacks Investment Research cut RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. RA Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 405,443 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 71,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

