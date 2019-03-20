Canuc Resources (CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

