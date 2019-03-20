Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

