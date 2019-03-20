Capital One Financial Comments on Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $2.45 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.29 million.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 605,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $1,532,780.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,147,584 shares of company stock worth $27,248,208.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,610.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.