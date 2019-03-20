Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Insider Sells $247,533.12 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kleber Santos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 21st, Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30.

Shares of COF traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. 2,460,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 81.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 529,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

