Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,573 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises 8.9% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $44,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

