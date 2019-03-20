Captrust Financial Advisors Has $45,000 Position in Aramark (ARMK)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aramark were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Aramark by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Aramark has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

