Captrust Financial Advisors Has $56,000 Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HD Supply were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in HD Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,084,000 after buying an additional 864,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,602,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,823 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HD Supply by 780.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,302,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,025 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in HD Supply by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,120,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after purchasing an additional 727,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HD Supply by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,292,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,894,000 after purchasing an additional 661,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HDS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,095,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $41,559,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/captrust-financial-advisors-has-56000-position-in-hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds.html.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.