Carebit (CARE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $107.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Carebit has a market capitalization of $44,518.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020259 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 126,724,047 coins and its circulating supply is 122,333,535 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

