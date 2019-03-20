CarMax, Inc (KMX) Director Peter J. Bensen Sells 165 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Peter J. Bensen sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $10,107.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $452,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarMax stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,491 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of CarMax by 104.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 141,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 525,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 18.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

