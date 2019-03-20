Cars.com (CARS) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Cars.com stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Cars.com had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,267.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

