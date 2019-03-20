Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating and increase our PT to $10 from $9 on CPRX following the company’s 4Q18 earnings call this AM. Despite just 2 months into the launch, we are impressed by the initial metrics reported today for Firdapse, with faster than expected transitioning of patients on 3,4-DAP to commercial drug, favorable insurance timelines and a growing number of new patients that were not previously on 3,4-DAP. The company reported net loss of $0.14 for the quarter and $0.33 for the year, and ended 2018 with $58.5M in cash.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

