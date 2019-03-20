Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Cavco Industries worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cavco Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $170.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $114.26. 5,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.98. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/cavco-industries-inc-cvco-stake-lifted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.