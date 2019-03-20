Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/caxton-associates-lp-acquires-new-holdings-in-vector-group-ltd-vgr.html.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.