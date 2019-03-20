CB Financial Services (CBFV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

CBFV stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $104,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,602 shares of company stock valued at $194,265 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.