CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.00 Million

Brokerages predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will announce sales of $201.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.47 million to $207.17 million. CBL & Associates Properties reported sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year sales of $794.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.60 million to $821.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $789.69 million, with estimates ranging from $736.56 million to $819.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,701,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,026,000 after buying an additional 648,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,506,000 after buying an additional 326,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,506,000 after buying an additional 326,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,172,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,227,300 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

