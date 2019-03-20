Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $30,446.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00374039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.01640803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00229431 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004805 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

