CDK Global Inc (CDK) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.98% of CDK Global worth $58,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4,688.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. 1,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,571. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 135.00% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/cdk-global-inc-cdk-position-lifted-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.