Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Cut by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELG. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Celgene by 141.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celgene by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 30.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 26.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CELG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,957. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

