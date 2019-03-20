Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.85. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 2181 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

