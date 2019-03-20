Celsion’s (CLSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.18. Celsion has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsion by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares during the period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

