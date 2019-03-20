CENTERCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CENT)

CENTERCOIN (CURRENCY:CENT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One CENTERCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Rfinex, Trade Satoshi and STEX. CENTERCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,076.00 worth of CENTERCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CENTERCOIN has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CENTERCOIN alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00001000 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000791 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN Profile

CENTERCOIN (CENT) is a coin. CENTERCOIN’s total supply is 3,500,001,683 coins. CENTERCOIN’s official website is centercoin.co. CENTERCOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CENTERCOIN

CENTERCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Rfinex, CoinBene and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CENTERCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CENTERCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CENTERCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CENTERCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CENTERCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.