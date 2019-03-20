Centre Partners V, L.P. Buys 24,171 Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. bought 24,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $227,690.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Centre Partners V, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Centre Partners V, L.P. bought 124,171 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $1,168,449.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.76. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $228.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Centre Partners V, L.P. Buys 24,171 Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/centre-partners-v-l-p-buys-24171-shares-of-lifetime-brands-inc-lcut-stock.html.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.