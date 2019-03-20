Centurion Minerals (CTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Centurion Minerals Ltd (CVE:CTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of $823,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on developing and marketing calcium sulfate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

