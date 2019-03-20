Cerner Co. (CERN) Holdings Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CERN opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

