CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Position Cut by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 887.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

