CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Stake Raised by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,992 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned about 0.31% of CF Industries worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075,614 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.94. 24,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Stake Raised by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-stake-raised-by-worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc.html.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.