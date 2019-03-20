Champion Bear Resources (CBA) Shares Down 29.5%

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) dropped 29.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 355,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 35,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of $12.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, poly-metallics, tantalum, and REE properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Plomp Farm gold, the Eagle Rock, and the Separation Rapids tantalum properties, as well as 50% interests in the Parkin joint venture project located in Ontario.

