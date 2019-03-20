Chaparral Energy (CHAP) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is one of 175 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Chaparral Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy 13.58% 10.90% 6.98% Chaparral Energy Competitors -1.28% 9.23% 6.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chaparral Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $247.36 million $33.44 million 16.97 Chaparral Energy Competitors $10.81 billion $711.14 million 11.47

Chaparral Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chaparral Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chaparral Energy Competitors 1983 8180 11821 388 2.47

Chaparral Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.27%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 44.64%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

