Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $145.81 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $605.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $759,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,693 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

