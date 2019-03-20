Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,263,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,819,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,467,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $360.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $363.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total transaction of $350,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $4,872,126.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.22.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

