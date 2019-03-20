Chemical Bank Has $6.28 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Chemical Bank decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 376,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

