ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Lowered to “D-” at TheStreet

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

CCXI stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $544.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 88.55% and a negative return on equity of 167.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 37,893 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $457,747.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 5,069 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $61,182.83. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,541 shares of company stock worth $946,573. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 80,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

