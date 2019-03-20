Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

CQP opened at $42.83 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

